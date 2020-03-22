🔥Stay way on Mother's Day: Coronavirus fears prompt stark warning from Boris Johnson as UK cases top 5,000🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits have been warned to not visit their parents this Mother’s Day as Boris Johnson issued a stark warning to heed social distancing measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The prime minister yesterday said the NHS faces the prospect of being overwhelmed, similarly to how Italy’s health service has struggled amid the outbreak having seen more than 53,000 cases, if people do not limit their contact with each other.

Giving a warning ahead of today, when many people would usually visit their mothers, the PM said: “This time the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity.

“And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or Covid-19. We cannot disguise or sugar coat the threat.”

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said that the Tory leader would be contacting his own mother via a Skype call.

It comes as:

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the UK since the start of the outbreak topped 5,000 .

The toll of those to die after a coronavirus diagnosis in the UK hit 233 .

Mr Johnson said the UK was just “weeks behind” the situation Italy finds itself in .

The National Trust closed its parks and gardens, after bars, restaurants and cafes were shut.

People were urged not to panic buy, with an NHS boss telling those who had they should be “ashamed” .

Some 1.5 million vulnerable people in the UK are to be urged to not leave their homes for 12 weeks from Monday.

Those being urged to stay at home include people who have received organ transplants, those severe with respiratory conditions such as cystic fibrosis and severe chronic bronchitis (COPD).

People with some cancers such as those of the blood or bone marrow are also among those to be warned.

They also include some – though not all – of those receiving certain types of drug treatments including those which suppress the immune system, as their bodies may be less able to fight off the virus.

Government urges shoppers to be responsible and ‘think of others’ before stockpiling

Where possible, they will receive regular text messages containing advice and guidance on how to manage their condition while at home.

This will include information on getting prescriptions delivered and accessing support for daily living, while hose living with them are also urged to “stringently” minimise any personal contact.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the Government was imposing measures “never seen before either in peace or war”..

He said they were essential as the outbreak gathered pace.

“The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating. We are only a matter of weeks – two or three – behind Italy. The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand,” he said.

“The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing. Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread – then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed.”