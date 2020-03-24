🔥Stay overnight in John Lewis' fully furnished in-store apartment🔥

Department store John Lewis is offering customers the chance to stay overnight at special in-store apartments — where everything is for sale.

The fully fitted out apartments in the Oxford Street, Cambridge and Liverpool branches are being offered via random ballot for shoppers to stay over and test out a range of John Lewis products — including that all-important bed.

Each apartment has a fully furnished bedroom, dining and living room boasting a £3,000 sofa, £2,000 dining table and a £2,800 widescreen plasma television, for guests to curl up in front of. 

The Oxford Street branch offers a fitted kitchen (complete with £1,300 coffee machine and wine cooler), a study and an indoor terrace overlooking Cavendish Square. 

