🔥Stay healthy at home: the nutritionist-approved working from home diet🔥

No more commuting and the opportunity to wear your pyjamas to work. Working from home might sound like a dream come true on paper. But if you’re not used to the structure of setting up a home working routine, it can be difficult to keep things in order.

Aside from the isolation and lack of structure, diet can be one of the biggest challenges when you work from home. Nutritionist Kim Pearson is here to help, with advice to ensure working from home doesn’t derail your diet.

Keep Structure

With easy access to your kitchen, cupboards full of snacks and nobody else waiting until 1pm to eat their lunch, it can be easy to eat your way through your new working from home day. But just because your day isn’t broken up by commutes, meetings and lunch hours doesn’t mean you shouldn’t structure it as if it is. Set a time for breakfast, lunch and to finish working and stick to them.

Repurpose Your Commute

If you are used to a lengthy commute, it can be tempting to use this time to lie in bed scrolling for pandemic updates. Instead, aim to use this time productively. Get out for a walk in your nearest park or use your commute time to meal plan and prep. How about switching that 30-minute central line journey for putting on a healthy slow cooker dinner that you can enjoy that evening?

Stock Up

Buy (a sensible amount of) healthy ingredients to stock up your cupboards for the week so that you can throw together something quick and easy for lunches. Boil eggs and roast some veg (in your repurposed commute slot) to throw together with salad leaves and olive oil dressing for a quick lunch later in the day.

Clear Out

As well as making sure your cupboards are stocked with healthy essentials, if there are trigger foods that will tempt you to snack or over-indulge, make sure they’re not in the house. In an office full of people around it’s a lot easier to just take one biscuit, but when you’re working from home, once you open the packet the people to biscuit ratio isn’t so favourable from a health point of view.

Beat Boredom

It’s normal to break up your office working day with coffee breaks, chats with teammates, trips to the shops and meetings. Your at-home work day will look very different, and boredom can turn into snacking. Learn what your triggers are for eating when you’re not actually hungry and break up your working day with things like meditation, going for a short walk or domestic tasks like putting the washing on or doing the hoovering.

Don’t Eat at Your Desk

Turning your home desk into a snack table is not the best idea. Eat any meals in the place you’d usually eat and avoid grazing, set out times for eating and try to avoid getting into the habit of completing a task and rewarding yourself with a snack.

If your desk is right by the kitchen this will be even harder – if you can position yourself further away you might want to consider this. Overcoming the urge to snack really is the biggest challenge. If you are a chronic snacker, make sure you have healthy options, such as olives, unroasted nuts and vegetable crudités, all of which are better than crisps, nuts and biscuits.

Coffee Breaks

As well as constant grazing, it can be easy to punctuate your new working day with a lot of coffee breaks. Try to be mindful of how much caffeine you’re consuming, and when, as drinking it too late into the day can affect your sleep. Try switching to decaf or try some new herbal teas.