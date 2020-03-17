🔥Stay at home, 6.7m Californians ordered as US state tries to combat the spread of coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Millions of Californians have been ordered to stay inside their homes and keep away from neighbours as America introduces sweeping new measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The “shelter in place” order is being enforced from today in San Francisco and five other Bay Area counties following a 14 per cent spike in cases.

The move was announced hours after President Donald Trump urged Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more and stay at home wherever possible to combat the “invisible enemy”.

California’s restrictions, enforceable by possible fines or prison terms, stops just short of the “stay inside” orders in China and Italy, but directs 6.7 million residents in the region not to leave their homes unless it is absolutely necessary for the next three weeks.

They will be allowed out to buy food or household supplies and get medical care but businesses that do not provide “essential” services must send workers home. Residents will be able to go outside for fresh air or exercise as long as they keep away from anyone they do not already live with.

The strictest crackdown in the US so far applies to San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Other districts and states are expected to follow suit.

While the local authorities say they will not “rush to enforce” the order, police in San Francisco warned today they will be checking bars and clubs in the city to ensure they remain closed.

Many of America’s biggest cities—including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — have already ordered bars, restaurants and other venues to close.

In an acknowledgment of the seriousness of the pandemic in the US, where there have so far been 4,661 cases and 86 deaths, Mr Trump admitted for the first time that the situation was “bad”.

“I have spoken, actually, with my son,” he said, referring to 13-year-old Barron. “He says, how bad is this? It’s bad. It’s bad. But we’re going to be, hopefully, a best case, not a worst case. And that’s what we’re working for,” he added.

After criticism for appearing to downplay the situation, Mr Trump said he now thought it may be July or August before the outbreak “washes through” and claimed he deserved 10 out of 10 for his handling of the crisis.

But hours later, the President found himself at the centre of a new row after posting a tweet using the phrase “Chinese virus” to describe the coronavirus. The tweet triggered a backlash with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio accusing Mr Trump of fuelling “more bigotry”.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will close the country’s borders to all foreigners except Americans. Canadians arriving home from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days.

Despite many workers fearing for their jobs, Amazon and US supermarket chains said they are hiring extra workers to cope with a surge in demand. Meanwhile, beaches in Florida were closed after hundreds ignored warnings not to sunbathe. “Spring break is over,” said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber.