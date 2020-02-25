🔥Statue of Harvey Weinstein goes on show in Hollywood ahead of the Oscars🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein seated on a casting couch has been installed in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

The sculpture, titled Casting Couch, is a collaboration between a Los Angeles street artist known as Plastic Jesus and the artist Joshua “Ginger” Monroe.

Plastic Jesus said the sculpture aims to spotlight the entertainment industry’s sexual misconduct crisis and the disgraced producer’s role in it. The

65-year-old has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape by about 100 women.

He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex. Many of the alleged offences are said to have taken place in hotel rooms where he was wearing a bathrobe, hence the sculpture’s design.