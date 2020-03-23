Stations tied to shock-jock Bob Romanik appear headed for auction

A plan that would have placed a black-owned company in charge of radio stations criticized for being racist has been shelved.Trade publication Inside Radio reports that the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council has pulled its offer to take over four STL stations tied to Metro East shock-jock Bob Romanik.The council’s scuttled plan also called for the council to lease the stations’ operations to Roberts Radio Broadcasting, owned by longtime STL politicos Steven C. and Michael V. Roberts.The media council now supports an auction plan by St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern, who initiated the complaints to the Federal Communications Commission about the Romanik-tied stations.Those complaints ultimately led the FCC to rule that the registered owner of the stations, Entertainment Media Trust, should be stripped of its licenses at the end of the month.Kern’s plan calls for the stations to be auctioned off as soon as possible, and also urges the FCC to ensure that the current owners not be allowed to profit from the sale or lease of towers or equipment.The FCC also has said it will put a temporary freeze on any filings from other AM radio stations that would encroach on the existing coverage areas of the stations.

Bob Romanik.

One of the involved stations, KQQZ (1190 AM) in Fairview Heights, carries a show hosted by Romanik, who bills himself as the “Grim Reaper of Radio” and has been consistently lambasted for making racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs.Kern complained to the FCC that Romanik had been deceiving federal regulators by hiding his ownership of the stations.Romanik is effectively prohibited from holding a license because of a previous felony conviction for bank fraud. A former Washington Park police chief, Romanik also obstructed justice during a federal organized crime probe in the 1990s.

