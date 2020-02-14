🔥States reject $18 billion proposal to settle opioid lawsuits, discussions ongoing🔥

Twenty-one states have rejected an $18 billion settlement proposal from three major U.S. drug distributors to resolve lawsuits over their alleged role in the opioid crisis, although settlement discussions continue, according to two sources familiar with the matter.The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the states objected to a settlement offer sent to the companies’ law firms earlier this week, instead pushing for a larger payment.The dissenting states want the companies — AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. — to pay between $22 billion and $32 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with a matter.Sources with two state attorneys general told Reuters the parties are in active discussions, adding the proposal is not dead but requires wider support.Shares of the three companies, which together handle about 85% of the U.S. prescription drug market, were down about 1% or less.Some 400,000 U.S. overdose deaths between 1997 and 2017 were linked to opioids, according to government data. More than 2,500 lawsuits have been brought nationwide by states, local and tribal governments.A trial is scheduled to begin on March 20 in which the state of New York and the counties of Suffolk and Nassau are suing drug distributors, drugmakers such as Johnson & Johnson and pharmacy chains including CVS Health Corp.