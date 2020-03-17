State trooper injured in two-vehicle collision in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A state trooper was injured when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.The collision happened about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Old Highway 21 and Highway A as the trooper was responding to a call for an auto accident. Trooper Dallas Thompson said the responding trooper had his lights and sirens on as he traveled through the intersection.The unidentified trooper and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening, Thompson said.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Schnucks stores are temporarily reducing hours; keep up on updates Sunday with this live blog of coronavirus news.

Restaurants and casinos in Illinois are closing today; keep up on updates Monday with this live blog of coronavirus news.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.

The family of the only confirmed coronavirus patient in the St. Louis area is showing no symptoms more than a week after the patient returned to the area from overseas, their lawyer said Friday.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Coronavirus arrives in the Metro East; drive-through testing clinic begins in Chesterfield; virus’ spread signals massive changes in everyday life.

Here’s the latest of what we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area on March 13, 2020.

Maryville University said it was moving its classes online for two weeks, and St. Louis University said it was suspending all in-person courses next week while faculty decide what to do next.