Walter Williams III, wears a mask as he walks down 8th Street in Soulard on Friday, March 13, 2020. He says he wears it because of the coronavirus outbreak currently at large. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A woman passes a hand sanitizing station at 7th and Market Streets on Friday, March 13, 2020. The city has placed about 10 stations around downtown and Soulard because of the coronavirus outbreak currently at large. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Custodians Steven Bassett, left, and Cathy Rego clean chairs inside a first-grade classroom at Eureka Elementary School as the Rockwood School District begins a weeklong break on Friday. Custodians began deep cleaning the first of 33 buildings using mist sprayers and disinfectant.

Donald Schwertfeger, park ranger and first responder, sanitizes the information desk in the lobby of the Gateway Arch National Park on Friday, March 13, 2020, in St. Louis. As of Friday, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

The same day President Donald Trump announced that he was declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, a sign alerts customers due to high demand, Target will be limiting quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, hand & face wipes, toilet paper and 24-pk of bottled water to four per guest as seen on emptied shelve of clorox cleaners as seen on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Target located at The Promenade at Brentwood. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

The same day President Donald Trump announced that he was declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, an aisle once stocked with disinfectant wipes sits empty as seen inside Target on Friday, March 13, 2020, located at The Promenade at Brentwood. The stored posted signs reading the store would be limiting quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, hand & face wipes, toilet paper and 24-pk of bottled water to four per guest. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Friday as two new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 were found in the state and fallout of the global pandemic continued to disrupt lives across the St. Louis region. On Friday, the cascading announcements of efforts to stem the virus included a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in St. Louis County, an effort to delay upcoming local elections, and an order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to close every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday. One Metro East city, Edwardsville, even announced a plan to take the temperature of any individual attending city council meetings before allowing entry.The two new COVID-19 cases announced in Missouri on Friday include a St. Louis County resident, who contracted the virus through domestic travel. The patient is between 50 and 60 years old, but St. Louis County officials said they did not know from where the person had traveled. So far, Missouri still has no confirmed person-to-person transmission of the disease, unlike Illinois where total cases of the virus rose to 46 Friday evening, up from 32 Thursday. Most are in the Chicago area. The national number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to grow rapidly. As of Friday evening, there were at least 2,100 cases, even with limited test kits, according to national media reports. The national death toll had risen to at least 48.In St. Louis, thousands started working from home Friday and residents reported lines winding through grocery stores. Some shoppers grabbed whole cases of toilet paper and paper towels as store employees were just loading them onto the shelf.

The same day President Donald Trump announced that he was declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, an aisle once stocked with hand towels, toilet paper and wipes is almost empty as seen inside Target on Friday, March 13, 2020, located at The Promenade at Brentwood. The stored posted signs reading the store would be limiting quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, hand & face wipes, toilet paper and 24-pk of bottled water to four per guest. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

One shopper, Tim Williamson, 62, wore a surgical mask during a trip to the Brentwood Trader Joe’s Friday to stock up. An electrical inspector in St. Louis, Williamson doesn’t have the ability to work from home, so he’s wearing the mask, has stopped shaking hands and is practicing yoga and meditation to avoid panic. “It takes some getting used to,” he said. “But I’m trying to do everything I possibly can to protect myself.” A rapid-fire turnaroundThree hours after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, Missouri Gov. Parson followed suit, a day after he told reporters he had no plans to follow the lead of other governors who had already made the declaration over the outbreak.“Please know this situation changes daily,” Parson told reporters gathered in his office Friday. “We knew this was coming, and we are taking every step we can.”“I think we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he added.The declaration gives Parson the ability to tap into the “Missouri Disaster Fund” to combat the disease and gives him the power to impose rationing, seize property and waive enforcement of certain rules and laws. The declaration by Trump also will free up an estimated $50 billion for emergency relief to state and local governments.Parson will also get more oversight over state banking laws to preserve the “safety and soundness of banks, credit unions and financial institutions.”The state is seeking to boost the amount of protective gear for health care providers and Parson said he is working with state emergency management officials to plan for the possibility of housing people who contract the virus.“We believe we will have the capability to deploy temporary structures … should the need arise,” Parson said.Parson also said he hoped to get the state more tests for the virus, from a current level of about 1,000 to 1,600, through a partnership with University of Missouri and Washington University.Missouri had tested a total of 94 individuals, Parson said Friday evening. Of that number, 90 were negatives, one was confirmed positive and three were presumptive positives, meaning the results will need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Walter Williams III, wears a mask as he walks by a hand sanitizing station at 7th Street and Lafayette Avenue near Soulard Market on Friday, March 13, 2020. He says he wears the mask because of the coronavirus outbreak currently at large. The city has placed about 10 stations around downtown. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Parson’s announcement came after earlier emergency declarations issued by governors in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.Democratic leaders in the Missouri House and Parson’s Democratic rival in the race for governor, state auditor Nicole Galloway, had called for the declaration. “These funds are needed immediately to rapidly expand the availability of testing for COVID-19,” Galloway said. “An emergency declaration gives the Governor unique powers that can expand the availability of public health resources and control community spread of the disease.”The move won support from GOP leaders in the Missouri House. Counties announce bans

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signs an executive order Friday at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin. The order declares it unlawful to attend or organize a gathering of more than 250 people.

Laurie Skrivan,

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a ban on events with more than 250 people Friday, while St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann did not ban large events, but advised residents against them.The 250-person limit mirrors those made in other states, but was more stringent than actions taken Thursday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker who all banned public events with more than 1,000 people. “We believe that the decisions we are making today will save lives,” Page said at a press conference.Page’s order also bans gatherings “in a single space or room” of more than 10 people who are part of high-risk populations. That includes people older than 60, people with health conditions like heart disease or lung disease and diabetes, people with weakened immune systems or pregnant woman, according to county officials.The ban does not apply to school attendance, work places, groceries or retail stores. Page said he does not have the authority to limit religious gatherings, and those leaders will need to decide how to respond to the virus. The two St. Louis County casinos – Hollywood in Maryland Heights and River City in Lemay, both operated by Penn National Gaming – were canceling concerts and events after the announcement of the ban Friday, but had no plans to close gaming floors.“We don’t believe that affects the gaming floors per se,” said Missouri Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Winter. “It would be more events, concerts, those types of things.”He said he doesn’t believe any casinos in the state currently have plans to close their floors.But St. Louis County spokesman Doug Moore said Friday the county intended very few exceptions to the ban. “It’s a blanket ban,” Moore said in an email.Ehlmann, in his announcement of the emergency declaration for St. Charles County, said, “I am declaring this as an emergency to better arm the county against the unknowns of this pandemic, and so that we can access potential federal funding should the need arise.”The news release said the county’s Department of Public Health is advising the public to avoid gatherings of 250 or more and people especially vulnerable to the virus to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.St. Charles County is not prohibiting any events, according to the release.Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said St. Charles County has tested eight people for COVID-19. Seven tests have been negative and results weren’t in on one test.St. Louis County was waiting for results of 10 tests Friday afternoon.Some residents praised the measures taken to prevent large gatherings, including Mary Brown, of University City, who recently postponed her baby’s baptism in May. “I think it’s good that they’re taking precautions, even if it is a little late,” Brown said. “It’s all disruptive, but it’s for the greater good. There is just no point in letting it spread and putting a strain on our hospitals and healthcare system.” Brown, a stay-at-home mother of two young boys, 3 and 7-months, is waiting to hear if her children’s daycare provider will stay open and is stocking up on supplies. She said her family’s daily life hadn’t changed dramatically.But Brown said she wonders how long the normalcy will last. The economic slowdown could eventually affect her husband’s income. “It’s going to have a ripple effect for a while,” Brown said.Reporters Kurt Erickson, Jack Suntrup, Jesse Bogan and Jacob Barker contributed to this report.

