🔥Stars show support for Duffy after singer says she was 'drugged, raped and held captive'🔥

Stars including Rylan Clark-Neal and Nicola Thorp have shown support for singer Duffy after the singer’s revelation about her disappearance from the music scene.

The Welsh singer, now 35, received huge critical acclaim and commercial success when she released her debut album Rockferry in 2008.

The record won the star, whose full name is Aimee Anne Duffy, three Brit Awards including the highly-coveted Best British Album star.

But after releasing a follow-up in 2010, Duffy essentially disappeared from the spotlight and cancelled all but a handful of performances.

Singer Duffy performs on stage at the Sydney Opera House in 2009 (Getty Images)

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, the singer explained why she “disappeared,” writing: “The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time.”

The post stunned fans and famous races who have rushed to commend the star for speaking out.

Clark-Neal kept his post simple, tweeting Duffy’s name with a heart:

Former Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp commented on Duffy’s Instagram post with a series of heart emojis, while Gaby Roslin wrote: “Sending you even more sunshine. May your heart be bursting with only love and sunshine from now on.

“You are a strong, beautiful woman and may you receive only kindness from now on.”

”Sending so much love and strength,” added Celebs Go Dating’s Nadia Essex.

Call The Midwife actor Stephen McGann wrote: “You poor, poor woman. What an appalling thing. All love and gentleness to you, brave stranger. Xxx.”

After stepping away from the spotlight, Duffy gave her first performance in nearly three years at an Edith Piaf memorial event in New York in 2013.

She then dabbled with various film projects, appearing as a singer in Tom Hardy’s 2015 movie Legend and contributing tracks to the soundtrack.