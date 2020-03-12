Photo: Stargirl key art.. Courtesy Disney+ Are you ready for a new addition to Disney Plus? An original that you’ve never seen before? Stargirl is coming to Disney Plus tonight.Unlike Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, Disney Plus hasn’t offered too much in the way of new, original content. Not yet, anyway. That’s slowly changing, and this month sees the release of Stargirl. The new Disney Plus Original movie is heading to the streaming service tonight.It’s hard to say the exact time that the release will be, unlike Netflix where we know the releases happen at 3: 01 a.m. ET every time. Disney Plus is new and still finding the optimum release time. Most of the releases have been happening at around 6 a.m. ET, so it’s worth checking around then for the newest movie.Not to be confused with the upcoming DC Universe/CW series, also titled Stargirl, the Disney release is a movie. Based on the novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli, the movie focuses on non-conformity and confidence.Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is a shy teen who has changed to become a ghost in his school. He just wanted to fit in, but that doesn’t make him happy. When Susan “Stargirl” Caraway (Grace VanderWaal) moves to the area, she decides that she doesn’t want to fit in. She’s not giving up her personality.However, things change. After an argument with Leo, Stargirl does decide to fit in. She adopts her more conventional name but realizes that it doesn’t make her popular. Nor does it make her happy.This is certainly a positive-focused movie for young children. It’s the perfect addition to Disney Plus and you get to watch it tonight. The book is also an excellent read. Whether you and your children read it before or after the release on Disney Plus is completely up to you!Stargirl is on Disney Plus from Mar. 13.