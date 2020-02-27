🔥Stardew Valley is getting even more free content soon🔥

It might be time for you to return to Pelican Town as Stardew Valley is getting another free content update.

The sensational farming simulator Stardew Valley has now been around for four years, with the game celebrating its anniversary yesterday.

Stardew’s creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone celebrated this milestone on Twitter. Earlier in the month he also revealed he’d be making new games which would be in some way linked to Stardew Valley.

Taking a stroll around the Night Market (ConcernedApe)

A frisson of excitement could be felt on the social media platform as fans badgered the creator for more information – so much that Barone told everyone to just let him work.

Yesterday, he revealed he’s working on more free content for Stardew Valley and this news is sure to get people hyped up all over again.

It’s currently unclear what else could be added to Stardew Valley at this point – it’s near-perfect as it is – but based on previous updates, we can expect lots of new features.

Version 1.4 brought in new romantic events, cosmetics, music tracks and items, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume a healthy supply of new content along these lines.

Multiplayer support was added in 2018, allowing you to farm and socialise with a bunch of your friends in the same world.

While this might not sound appealing to people unfamiliar with the game, Stardew’s setting, graphics and insanely satisfying gameplay cycle will surely change your mind if you ever pick it up.

What should’ve been a mundane game about farm life is instead a phenomenally fulfilling experience packed with love, and downright pleasant to boot.

From its sublime soundtrack to its peaceful aesthetic, Stardew Valley is an overwhelmingly cathartic game that you need to be playing.

Stardew Valley is available on PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita and Mobile.