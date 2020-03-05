🔥Starbucks no longer filling personal cups, citing coronavirus🔥

Coronavirus death toll rises in U.S.

Starbucks customers may no longer use their own cups at the coffee chain, which cited concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in announcing the change in policy.

Although that could change, there’s no set date for when the personal cup opinion will return. Starbucks said it will continue to offer a 10 cent discount to people who bring in a cup or request for “for here ware.Race to Respond: Read full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak In an open letter posted on the company’s blog, a Starbucks executive said the retailer is also taking other steps to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Those include sanitizing company-owned stores and restricting all business travel, both within the U.S. and abroad, until March 31. In addition, large meetings of Starbucks employees scheduled in the U.S. and Canada have been changed or postponed.

“As part of communities worldwide, we are navigating this situation with nimbleness, learning and adapting as new information is made available,” wrote Rossann Williams, president of U.S. company-operated business and Canada at Starbucks.

The announcement comes two months after Starbuck said it would temporarily close 2,000 restaurants across China — roughly half of its shops in the country — due to the outbreak centered in the city of Wuhan. Starbucks has more than 4,100 stores in 168 Chinese cities, making China the company’s second-largest market. At least 11 people have died in the U.S. from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Globally, 93,000 cases have been confirmed, with 3,200 deaths. Starbucks isn’t the only coffee company reacting to the coronavirus. Dunkin Brands said last month that it will temporarily close half of its 71 stores in China. Dunkin officials did not say when they plan to re-open them.