🔥Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Novel Reveals Rey And Kylo Ren’s Last Words, And Bring Your Tissues🔥

It’s almost hard to trust, however the Star Wars franchise once we know it has arrived at a finish. The nine-film Skywalker Saga reached its conclusion with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, which told an enormous story that acknowledged the property’s decades of filmmaking. But considering just how much Abrams had to stuff in to the movie’s 143-minute runtime, there have been a lot of moments that finished up on the cutting room floor. Luckily, the upcoming novelization of The Rise of Skywalker is assisting to further expand the story, and answer some lingering fan questions. Said book revealed Rey and Kylo Ren’s final words to one another, and they are enough to obtain the fandom sniffling and reaching because of their tissues.

Rey and Kylo Ren’s relationship was probably the most fascinating throughlines of the sequel trilogy. Both started as enemies in The Force Awakens, but were bonded through The Force in THE FINAL Jedi. Everything found a head in The Rise of Skywalker, and both shared a short kiss before Ben Solo’s death. Also it turns out they could actually share their last words through The Force, because the book reads:

A voice found her through the Force, strong and clear. I’ll continually be with you, Ben said. She smiled. Allow truth of it wash over her. ‘No one’s ever really gone,’ she whispered.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. This type of dialogue might possibly not have actually managed to get in to the theatrical cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but it’s still a significant gut punch on the page. Also it also needs to excite those Reylo shippers on the market.

This excerpt from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s novel (via Comic Book) really helps to give a lot more meaning behind Ben Solo’s tragic death in Episode IX. Adam Driver’s character and his possible redemption is a central theme to the sequel trilogy, a mission that Han Solo, Leia, and Rey all strove for. In addition, it helps highlight how deep Ben and Rey’s connection truly was.

“No one’s ever really gone” has turned into a credo of the Star Wars franchise, especially in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s unexpected death. This line was uttered by Luke to his sister Leia in the 3rd act of THE FINAL Jedi, before he sacrificed himself to guarantee the Resistance’s survival. Given the timeline of Fisher’s real-life passing, the scene also carries a supplementary emotional weight for the fans. Hearing it echoed for Rey and Ben is really a tear-inducing moment for that justification, as well as the characters’ story onscreen.

This famous type of dialogue is really a touching touch upon death, and how those we’ve lost go on around. The Star Wars franchise may be outrageous colorful romp in the theaters, however in an as the galaxy far once, far away has the capacity to say something profound. I’m interested to see if “no one’s ever really gone” continues to pop-up in future installments in the house, either on Disney+’s series or the silver screen.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will undoubtedly be released on Digital HD on March 17 and DVD/ Blu-ray on March 31. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.