🔥Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Greg Grunberg Doesn’t Believe The J.J. Cut Exists🔥

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters back in December, but the conversation around J.J. Abrams’ massive blockbuster hasn’t slowed down since. The generations of fans have discussed and dissected every aspect of Episode IX, and this should only continue once the movie arrived on DVD and Blu-ray. The Rise of Skywalker’s story was also expanded through comics and the movie’s novelization. Some fans have been calling for the “J.J. Cut” after rumors that the filmmaker’s vision was hindered by studio interference. But actor Greg Grunberg doesn’t seem to think this is true.

Greg Grunberg and J.J. Abrams are very good friends, resulting in the Heroes actor often appearing in the filmmaker’s projects. He played Resistance fighter Snap Wexley in both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, and seemingly shut down the possibility of an alternate cut, saying:

I’m being completely honest here, but not once did he ever tell me that there was any pressure on him to cut things out. Personally, I don’t think there’s any truth to that, and I would be surprised if there’s a ‘J.J. Cut.’ Every movie goes through a series of cuts; it’s just the nature of it. I don’t buy into it at all.

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. Greg Grunberg was on set for both of J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars movies, and remains close personal friends as well. And since he’s never heard of the fabled J.J. Cut, he doesn’t believe it’s a reality.

Greg Grunberg’s comments to THR are sure to disappoint Star Wars fans who were hoping for an alternate version of The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams was tasked with wrapping up the nine-film Skywalker Saga with Episode IX, so there was a ton of ground to cover. Some moviegoers took umbrage with some of the movie’s creative choices. So when an alternate cut was rumored around the internet, those naysayers hoped it was true.

Star Wars fans can re-watch the Skywalker Saga on Disney+.

While Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi got flack for subverting fan expectations, some fans took umbrage with The Rise of Skywalker’s neat packaging and changes to the characters. Following Episode IX’s release, rumors of deleted scenes and Finn’s Force abilities soon began swirling around the internet. And following in Justice League’s footsteps, some fans began campaigning for the J.J. cut.

Greg Grunberg addressed that criticism of the movie, saying:

When the movie came out, I was so pissed off and angry about one specific criticism that I heard. It said, ‘Oh, he’s just pandering to the fans.’ It’s like, ‘What are you talking about? A movie like this is all about satisfying the fans.’

Touche. Star Wars movies are a fun escape into the galaxy far, far away and they’re ultimately there to entertain the hardcore fanbase (and make tons of money in the process). But since the fans feel such a personal connection to the franchise, it’s virtually impossible to please everyone. J.J. Abrams worked hard to craft a satisfying ending, but it doesn’t sound like he had an alternate cut for the blockbuster planned.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available digitally now, and will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on March 31st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.