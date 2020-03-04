🔥Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: We Finally UNDERSTAND HOW Rey And Kylo Ren Swapped Lightsabers🔥

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in December, however the conversation surrounding the blockbuster hasn’t slowed up yet. Director J.J. Abrams had a huge amount of stories and characters to service throughout Episode IX’s 143-minute runtime. And given the franchise’s penchant for plot twists, The Rise of Skywalker left moviegoers with a number of questions after leaving the theater. A number of these longstanding query are increasingly being answered in the movie’s upcoming novel adaptation, including just how Rey and Kylo Ren were able to swap lightsabers in the film’s third act.

After three movies, Kylo Ren was redeemed finally, as Ben Solo returned to the Light Side to fight Palpatine alongside Rey. Throughout their final conflict with Palpatine, Rey were able to utilize the Force to teleport Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber in to the hands of Ben, as she wielded Leia’s. This is not an ability that is popular in the franchise so far, and The Rise of Skywalker’s novel went into more detail about precisely how Rey were able to pull it off. The section reads:

The vision shifted. It had been Luke sitting crosslegged on the island of Ach-To, trembling with effort as he projected himself onto the battlefield of Crait. And another flash yet, this time around of Leia in her jungle quarters, giving everything she had to send your final considered to Ben. These were all manifestations of exactly the same power. And Rey might use it in her very own way now.

Well, that does clear things up certainly. Force Projection became a significant macguffin in THE FINAL Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. Also it seems that same power is strictly what Rey tapped into to be able to pull the lightsaber switcheroo on Palpatine and the Knights of Ren.

This excerpt is from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization. Although it hasn’t hit shelves, some advanced copies were distributed. And therefore, probably the most interesting sequences in the book have made their way onto social media marketing platforms like Twitter. Both comics and book have already been in a position to expand the story of Episode IX, and answer the myriad questions that the fandom was left with.

The final two Star Wars movies introduced a huge amount of abilities to the powers of the Jedi, including Force Projection, Rey and Kylos’ Force Connection, and Force Healing. But since they are new concepts in to the franchise, the movie’s narrative wasn’t superior. However the accompanying printed media is assisting to bring it altogether.

You can view the scene involved below, featuring Rey’s lightsaber teleportation trick.

This is not the only little bit of information which has turn out since early copies of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s novel arrived. Possibly the biggest revelation came regarding Palpatine’s mysterious resurrection in Episode IX. As the movie itself never provided a conclusion for his existence post Return of the Jedi, the book revealed he was actually a clone. Actually, that scene was filmed for The Rise of Skywalker, but finished up on the cutting room floor.

It must be interesting to see what comes next for the Star Wars franchise. The generations of fans should be patient for new content, as you can find no plans for property’s go back to theaters. New content has been stated in Disney+, however the Obi-Wan series has been delayed. Therefore, we’ll need to await Baby Yoda to break our hearts again when The Mandalorian returns for Season 2.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Digital March 17 and DVD/Blu-ray on March 31. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.