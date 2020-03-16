🔥Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Set Photo Reveals Rey On Palpatine’s Throne🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite hitting theaters back in December, the conversation around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn’t really slowed down. The comics and novel have helped expand the story, while interviews from the cast and crew revealed what it was like to work on Episode IX. And with Abrams’ massive blockbuster becoming available for home purchase shortly, there is bound to be plenty of more insights courtesy of special features and commentary. A new image from the set recently arrived ahead of The Rise of Skywalker’s digital release, which features Dark Rey on Palpatine’s throne.

Dark Rey was revealed in an early trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, inspiring countless fan theories in the process. The image of Daisy Ridleys’ protagonist with a double sided red lightsaber came in the third act of Episode IX, when Palpatine is trying to inspire his granddaughter to strike him down in anger and become an even more powerful Sith Lord. It looks like J.J. Abrams filmed additional footage that didn’t make it into that vision, including a shot of Rey in Palpatine’s massive throne. Check it out below.

FOMO alert. Daisy Ridley’s Rey looks absolutely badass as a Sith Lord, especially atop the throne that Palpatine was in for his appearance in The Rise of Skywalker. Technically it was a clone of Palpatine, as revealed by Episode IX’s novelization, but you know what I mean.

The above image comes to us from Reddit, and is sure to excite the generations of Star Wars fan out there. With Lucasfilm admittedly taking a break from film production for the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker will be the last movie release for quite some time. Luckily, its upcoming arrival on digital and DVD/Blu-ray will provide snippets like this to satiate our appetites.

In the shot above you can see Daisy Ridley in her dark alternate costume. She’s being directed by J.J. Abrams himself, who was tasked with properly ending the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The inclusion of Palpatine helped to connect the events of the entire franchise, especially when it was revealed that Rey had a deep connection to the evil puppet master.

The sequel trilogy was largely focused on the redemption of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. It’s a plot line that motivated all the characters around him, and got a resolution in The Rise of Skywalker. But J.J. Abrams surprised the fandom by putting Rey’s morality into question as well. Will she give in to her dark lineage and the power that comes with it, or stay on the Light Side?

Daisy Ridley’s Rey had a vision quest in all three of the sequel movies, two of which were directed by J.J. Abrams himself. These mythical glimpses into the past and future help to inform her decisions, with Palpatine attempting to manipulate her with his dark prophecy. And the imagery of her atop the villain’s throne is definitely a powerful that will stick with fans.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available digitally now and will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray March 31st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.