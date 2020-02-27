🔥Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus later this year🔥

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: EPISODE IX Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be added to Disney Plus in the next few months. Here’s when we expect to be able to stream Episode IX.Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is one of the biggest movies in the world after its premiere at the end of 2019. With the film available to buy on-demand and Blu-ray coming up in March, fans are also surely wondering when Episode IX is coming to Disney Plus.If you’re one of those fans, you’ll probably have to wait quite a while until the new movie is available to stream with your subscription.Disney isn’t going to add its biggest movies to Disney Plus right when the movies are released on-demand, Blu-ray and other home video formats. Instead, Disney will hope fans buy the movie before the film is added to the streaming service. That’s why there will be a pretty big gap from theatrical premiere and release on Disney Plus.We don’t know exactly how long that gap is, but right now, it’s looking like fans will have to wait about six to eight months from the theatrical premiere date until a new Disney movie is added to Disney Plus.The Rise of Skywalker premiered in theaters in December 2019. At the earliest, we’ll see the movie on Disney Plus in June 2020. At the latest, we’ll see The Rise of Skywalker added to Disney Plus in August 2020. Of course, that’s if Disney continues the release schedule we’ve seen for most of its movies since the launch of the streaming service last November.Right now, the first eight Star Wars movies, along with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, are now streaming on Disney Plus.When The Rise of Skywalker hits Disney Plus, every Star Wars movie will be available to stream on Disney Plus. It’s possible, depending on how long it takes, that Solo: A Star Wars Story will not be on Disney Plus by then. If that’s the case, Solo will be leaving Netflix and coming to Disney Plus shortly after The Rise of Skywalker is added to the streaming service.For now, expect to see The Rise of Skywalker added to Disney Plus sometime in the summer of 2020. We’ll let you know the release date for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney Plus as soon as we find out!