🔥Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has A Cool Cameo You Probably Missed🔥

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was the end of a trilogy, and the end of a nine movie saga that lasted over 40 years. This movie was about saying goodbye, and so, it contained a lot of easter eggs, references, and cameos, in order to do everything it could to wrap up the entire saga in one neat little package.

We covered a lot of the Rise of Skywalker cameos after the movie was released, but there was one that we, and likely you, totally missed the first time around. In fact, it wasn’t until watching the documentary feature, The Skywalker Legacy, that came with the digital and Blu-ray release that we learned that Sally Guinness, the granddaughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Sir Alec Guinness. had a cameo of her own in the film as well.

You’d certainly be forgiven for missing her. While The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t her only film appearance, she has only appeared in a handful of small roles, and her Skywalker appearance didn’t even include any lines. In the scene where Kylo Ren addresses a room full of First Order leaders surrounding a table, she is simply one of the crowd. Her only real moment is watching Kylo Ren choke out one of her colleges and throw him against the ceiling.

Still, while the moment may be fleeting, it’s pretty cool that they included a part of Sir Alec Guinness’ family to be part of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Obi-Wan Kenobi was a key part in both of the first two trilogies, so it’s only fitting the family of the man who brought him to life be there at the end.

The younger version of Obi-Wan, Ewan McGregor was also included in the film, as his voice was heard as one of a collection of Jedi who appear near the end of the film.

The sequel trilogy was full of cameos not unlike this one. Starting with Daniel Craig’s appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, many who wanted to be part of the new films appeared underneath Stormtrooper helmets or in full body prosthetics so that we never actually knew who it was we were looking at most of the time. In this case, because Sally Guinness isn’t a major movie star, she was hiding in plain sight, though the camera never really gives us a good look at her.

The special features for Rise of Skywalker reveal a few more hidden nuggets that you may not have caught the first time around. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available for Digital purchase or rental and will hit Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K on March 31.