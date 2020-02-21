🔥Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Comic Will Feature Deleted Scenes🔥

Marvel Comics has recently announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will get its own comic adaptation with deleted scenes and extra material not found in the movie.

J.J. Abrams’ last installment in the Skywalker Saga turned out to be as divisive as The Last Jedi and many fans felt that the pic needed more time to flesh out its narrative in a cohesive way. Alas, the filmmaker was not given that extra amount of time after taking over from Colin Trevorrow, and the result was a movie that feels as though the creators are backtracking from everything Rian Johnson set up in the previous outing, not to mention rushing through the story without giving viewers any context or satisfying resolution.

In fact, Episode IX is so convoluted and dense that we could straight away name many elements the director failed to address by the end of the movie, leading some to assume the Mouse House intentionally cut a lot of footage from The Rise of Skywalker and went behind Abrams’ back to cater to general audiences.

Regardless of whether you agree with that theory or not, Abrams’ concluding entry in the Sequel Trilogy is out now and there’s nothing else we can do about it. Although, Disney is still trying to fix the film’s mistakes using other media forms, the latest example of which will be the new comic adaptation by Marvel, featuring new scenes that didn’t make it to the theatrical cut.

The comic will be written by Jody Houser (Rogue One comics) and feature art from Will Sliney (The Rise of Kylo Ren comics) and while it will tell the same story as in the movie, the former has confirmed that there’ll be extra content, saying:

“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be a part of wrapping up the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics. We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that weren’t seen in the movie.”

What these added scenes will comprise of is anyone’s guess at this point, but let’s hope that Marvel manages to address some of our unanswered questions in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when the new series debuts in June.