Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally see a home video release next week, with the final chapter of the Skywalker saga arriving on Digital HD on March 17th and on DVD/Blu-Ray on March 31st. Or at least, that was the plan. But now, it seems as if things have changed.

Perhaps in an effort to please all those people stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Walt Disney Company has moved up the digital release of The Rise of Skywalker to today. Yes, as of right now, the film is available for your viewing pleasure on iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more. It’s not available to rent, though, only to purchase.

Of course, the movie is also coming to Disney Plus, but that likely won’t be for a while yet, probably in the summer. For now, though, you can catch it on any of the aforementioned platforms. And given that a lot of people are currently off work and stuck in their homes, you can bet that tons of fans will be revisiting The Rise of Skywalker again, perhaps with more of an open mind.

After all, the pic didn’t go over so well with people when it was in theaters, earning mediocre reviews and hit with a considerable amount of backlash from the fandom. But as with The Last Jedi before it, many suspect that J.J. Abrams’ trilogy closer might appreciate with time and be viewed in a more favorable light after folks have had a chance to digest a few more viewings.

Or, you know, it’ll remain as one of the least loved films in the franchise and go down as a colossal missed opportunity on Disney’s part. Either way, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on a number of digital platforms, so why not give it another watch and see if it’s any better from the comfort of your own home?