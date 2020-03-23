🔥Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ is coming at just the right time🔥

Good news for Disney fans based in the UK – the film giant’s hugely popular TV venture The Mandalorian will be on our screens just in time to stave off cabin fever.

The new streaming service Disney+, finally launches in the UK on Tuesday, which means viewers on this side of the Atlantic will finally be able to feast on the catalogue of options available online now.

Fans are over the moon at the imminent arrival of Disney+ on these shores and it means we will finally get to understand the legions of baby Yoda memes spawned in the wake of the spin-off’s success.

The Mandalorian has been a huge hit for Disney since its November premiere last year, with the Star Wars prequel garnering both critical and commercial plaudits.

Set five years after the events in the Return of the Jedi, but 25 years before those of the Force Awakens, The Mandalorian follows bounty hunter Din Djarin and his tales outside the control of the New Republic.

And thanks to the success of the first season, a second was commissioned with John Favreau once again at the helm, and filming has already been completed ahead of its release later this year.

Disney+ will launch on Tuesday, March 24 with standard pricing set at £5.99 a month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription.

The streaming service has been available in the US since November 12, with content ranging from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic to original feature-length films, series and documentaries exclusively made for it.

Subscribers can stream Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles and smart TVs.

More than 500 films and 7,500 episodes of TV series will be available on the service in its first year, with more expected to be added over time.