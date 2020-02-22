🔥Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 doesn’t lose focus on what is important🔥

Photo: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 701 “The Bad Batch” .. Image Courtesy Disney+ Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 is officially available to watch on Disney+ and the animated series has not lost focus on the best story of all; the tragedy of The Clones!We’ve had to wait six long years for the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but from the moment the episode got underway with its opening narration, it felt as though no time had gone by. While the episode was super fun and the animation was amazing to watch, what made the premiere an unquestionable success, was the story focused on what was important; the clones.Ninety-nine percent of the Star Wars story is about the Jedi and the Sith going head to head with each other, with the winner ruling the galaxy; although the Jedi would say keeping the peace, but that’s really just another form of ruling the galaxy when you think about it.Anyway, that aside, the point is the majority of the stories told are about the Jedi and the Sith. Very little is focused on those affected by the decisions made by both of theses orders; especially the movies.This is what made the early seasons of The Clone Wars series so popular. It wasn’t about the Jedi or the Sith. While we certainly enjoyed seeing General Kenobi, Anakin, the introduction of Ahsoka Tano and the focus of underused Jedi characters from the movies, it was the stories focused on The Clones we loved the most.Season 7 has not forgotten this. Shortly into the episode, we see Rex and Cody share a moment about the friends they have lost in this war. It highlights how just because you survived war does not mean you have not suffered and come back unscathed.The episode continues to remain centered on The Clones with the introduction of The Bad Batch., a squad of clones who have been experimented on, giving them desirable abilities. A concept that at first sounds cool, a kind of Captain America scenario, but when you think about it further you have to wonder if they chose to be experimented on or if it was forced upon them. After all, The Clones only exist because of the war.Come the very end of the episode we learn the tragic truth of Rex’s former brother in arms, CT-1049, Echo, is a POW. The Separatist and Droid Army have been using Echo’s knowledge of Clone tactics to their own advantage. Suggesting that the Separatists are not following the Star Wars version of the Geneva convention when it comes to how POWs should be treated.We’ll have to wait and see how this story arc plays out. This arc will no doubt get darker and show us how tragic a life it is being a clone. A living being created to go to war thanks to the ongoing battle for power and control between the Jedi and the Sith.Finally! The last piece of what makes The Clone Wars season 7 premiere so enjoyable to watch. While the story of The Clones is both deeply tragic and fascinating, it is still immensely fun for kids. Star Wars has been around since the 70s and has fans both young and old.Trying to entertain both ends of the Star Wars fans spectrum is far from easy, but Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been able to do that since day one and season 7 is continuing that trend.Did you watch the season 7 premiere? Drop a comment below letting everyone know what you think.