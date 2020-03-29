🔥Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Offers Up The Perfect Coronavirus Advice🔥

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has just offered folks on the internet a perfect solution to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the novel coronavirus has the world in its grip, most people are isolating themselves at home in the hope of curbing the growth of the deadly disease. Alas, the COVID-19 is still spreading at such speed that it’s left health organizations all around the world asking for assistance and advising members of the public to avoid social gatherings, regardless of the cost. Consequently, many businesses are shutting down on a worldwide scale and our very own entertainment industry has taken an unprecedented hit in revenue and sales. Additionally, several celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Kristopher Hivju, Rachel Matthews, and Indira Varma have contracted the disease, inspiring their colleagues to take a stance on the internet and ask people to quarantine themselves at home.

Of course, it hasn’t exactly turned out as well as we’d expect for some of them, including Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, but if there’s anyone who can prompt people to take things more seriously with style, it’s none other than the internet’s ultimate dad, Mark Hamill. Taking to Twitter, the legendary Star Wars alum used his classic humor to ask fans to remain indoors and help others in need by posting a shot of himself in The Empire Strikes Back featuring Luke in a bacta tank, the only difference being that this one has the Purell logo stuck onto it.

Stay indoors, avoid crowds & share your sanitizer, don’t be a hoarder.#CoronavirusAdvice pic.twitter.com/JfanX9GzU4

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 28, 2020

This is certainly an important thing to remember in these trying times, especially since people panicking and hoarding necessary goods has led to a worldwide shortage of things like toilet paper and eggs, compelling folks like Spider-Man star Tom Holland to take matters into their own hands and find a more reliable solution.

At any rate, this isn’t the first time that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re more than glad to see that he’s using his Twitter feed to help us get through this period of self-isolation with laughter and hope.