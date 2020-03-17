🔥Star Wars’ John Boyega Gave J.J.. Abrams Crap For Making Oscar Isaac Sweat Out Audition🔥

It’s almost hard to trust, however the Skywalker Saga has finally arrived at an end. J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker completed the current trilogy, along with the entire nine-film franchise once we knew it. Abrams was also the visionary who helped to kick the property back up with The Force Awakens, creating the new set of heroes to join franchise favorites. And it turns out that John Boyega wasn’t happy with the filmmaker for making his future co-star Oscar Isaac audition to play Poe Dameron. Talk about an instant friendship.

J.J. Abrams and company continued a broad casting seek out the leads of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as they’d be tasked with continuing George Lucas’ legacy and starring in three separate blockbusters. We’ve seen clips of Daisy Ridley’s fantastic audition to play Rey, nonetheless it works out that John Boyega took umbrage with needing to use Oscar Isaac for their own audition. Namely, because he thought Isaac was an ideal person to create life to Poe Dameron. Refusing to call it an audition at all even, Boyega explained his feelings saying:

[It was] more of a read. However the scene was read by him and I was similar to, ‘J.J., what exactly are we doing, man? It’s him. C’mon, we’re wasting time, man.’ And it’s really nice in order to actualize that chemistry we’d on that first read.

John Boyega and Oscar Isaac have palpable chemistry on screen. Also it turns out that dynamic was from the beginning of these working relationship there. So much in order that Boyega thought needing to read was unnecessary altogether together. But J.J. Abrams insisted, also it all exercised in the ultimate end.

John Boyega’s comment result from the upcoming documentary The Skywalker Legacy (via ET), and so are sure to excite Star Wars fans, those Poe/Finn shippers on the market especially. The kind of chemistry that John Boyega described was visible to moviegoers when The Force Awakens hit theaters back 2015. So much in order that a favorite fan theory indicated they might actually have a romantic connection. So when Oscar Isaac fueled the fires of the rumor, there clearly was a cloud of mystery over their connection for the following two movies.

Actually, Oscar Isaac even tried to press for the rumored plot line to become reality, but recently revealed that the bigger ups in the studio nixed the theory. Still, he’s got great chemistry with John Boyega, and their characters’ dynamic is certainly something fans will miss once we go to a Star Wars silver screen hiatus. Luckily, we are able to have more content via Poe and Finn in The Rise of Skywalker’s accompanying comic books and novelization.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available via video on demand, and can arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on March 31st. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trio to the films.