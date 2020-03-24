🔥Star Wars’ John Boyega And Oscar Isaac Are Still Teasing Poe And Finn’s Romance From Isolation🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This December J.J. Abrams brought Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to theaters, and ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga in the process. Abrams was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending, and servicing the large cast of beloved characters. But the story ending also put the final kibosh through popular fan theories, including the one about Poe and Finn’s romantic connection. But John Boyega and Poe Dameron are seemingly still teasing this for the fans… from the safety of self-isolation.

The global news cycle is currently being dominated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical and government agencies are encouraging people to self-quarantine in order to prevent infections, resulting in many folks staying in their homes for weeks at a time. But that didn’t stop John Boyega and Oscar Isaac from poking fun at those Poe/Finn shippers one last time. Check it out below.

Poe and Finn forever! While their time working together in the galaxy far, far away has come to an end, you can tell that Oscar Isaac and John Boyega’s friendship will continue. And while both actors are staying in to avoid spreading coronavirus, they are sure to continue poking fun at fans who were hoping their Resistance leaders would have a romantic connection in Star Wars.

This video comes to us from the personal Instagram of John Boyega, and features footage of Oscar Isaac at home. He’s wearing a shirt featuring the dynamic duo together, presumably from doing press for one of the last three Star Wars movies. It’s unclear when Isaac is referencing when saying “Let’s do this” but the post quickly blew up and the comments section basically exploded upon the video being posted.

Boyea and Osaac must know exactly the type of response this type of post would get, especially for Star Wars fans who were hoping they’d end up together on the big screen. The Star Wars fandom is known for its wild theories, and one regarding Poe and Finn started shortly after The Force Awakens first arrived in theaters. The two actors share a ton of chemistry, which is why their scenes together might have read as romantic.

The conversation around Poe and Finn hasn’t slowed down in the years since they were introduced in theaters, and each new release gave new scenes and new interviews for those shippers to pour over. Oscar Isaac helped to give some validity to the fan theory, where he revealed that he was playing his scenes in The Force Awakens with a romantic intention. The movie also saw Osaac’s character give Finn his name, and even his jacket during their first meeting. Clearly there was a strong relationship there.

The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters without this fan theory ever becoming a reality, much to the dismay of fans who were hoping for more LGBTQ+ inclusion in the galaxy far, far away. After Episode IX’s release, Oscar Isaac even revealed that he tried to push for that plot line to become a reality, but was rebuffed by the studio. The movie ultimately had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where two female Resistance members kissed.

