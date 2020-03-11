There’s no middle ground when it comes to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and if you thought that the movie was controversial, wait until you read the novelization!

J.J. Abrams’ last entry in the Skywalker Saga and Disney’s Sequel Trilogy was supposed to amend the mistakes of the past and unite the divided fandom of the galaxy far, far away. Instead, most of the critics bashed the movie for its fan-service moments and use of nostalgic elements to provoke the viewers’ emotions. Among the fandom, though, The Last Jedi loyalists obviously hated the film since it backtracked from all the things Rian Johnson set up in the narrative. Other people, meanwhile, criticized The Rise of Skywalker for being too inconclusive or rushed, leaving much to be desired in terms of character developments and plot resolutions.

As such, all eyes were on the official novelization to shed light on some of Episode IX‘s mysteries and enigmas. While the book did just that, many fans couldn’t help but further express their disappointment and anger towards these controversial revelations. Namely, it was pretty jarring to hear that the resurrected Palpatine was, in fact, a clone and that Rey’s father wasn’t really his son, which makes the story’s protagonist half-Sheev Palpatine and somehow his daughter?

At this point, we’ve given up asking, but it seems that some fans are having a difficult time letting go, and they’ve taken to social media to criticize the storytellers behind the last chapter in the story of Skywalkers:

“At this point, honestly, I just want to stop thinking about Rise of Skywalker, but dumb stuff keeps making headlines that I can’t seem to escape.”https://t.co/jnIq1omIJA

— obsessivepropulsive (@obsessivepro) March 1, 2020

n the Rise of Skywalker novel, they explain that Palpatine is a clone holding the Empire’s spirit. Well! That’s fucking stupid! Why choose such a weak decrepit body when you could be jacked!?? #starwars #igiveup #toomanycooks

— Phillip Jakes (@Pepsibloke) March 1, 2020

I think Lucasfilm is not happy with what is going on. They delayed the novel 3 months In order to do damage control for the film. Instead, it makes JJ Abrams look like a bigger idiot and Rise of Skywalker look even more like a dumpster fire than ever before. pic.twitter.com/5f38WfJF1K

— James mylare (@JMylare) March 3, 2020

“Did you know? The Rise of Skywalker novel explains that…” pic.twitter.com/vwbBvQl57Z

— ⚡T E V E N – The Fandom Menace Illustrator™ (@StevenWayneArt) March 5, 2020

BREAKING: STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER novelization confirms the entirety of THE RISE OF SKYWALKER was a dream inside Baby Yoda’s head, actual RISE OF SKYWALKER set to film next summer. “Ha ha, we got your asses GOOD,” writes JJ Abrams in the novel’s afterword.

— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 5, 2020

Folks, this adaptation is indeed the good shit. Even if you’ve seen those snippets and “news” articles, the context added makes it more than worth picking up. I enjoyed the film (even with its flaws), but I suspect I’m going to love it even more thanks to this novel. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/6mJmCOsrsh

— Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) March 7, 2020

Star Wars TROS novelization: Palpatine was a clone

JJ Abrams: pic.twitter.com/TNplmXvVHt

— Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) March 1, 2020

Okay, so she really IS a nobody!?! And if your grandfather is a “FAILED CLONE”, wouldn’t that make any offspring of his uhmm..unstable? I’m so confused.https://t.co/p2Y5meKHvq

— Tha Gospel According to Mark with a Cee (@GospelTha) March 5, 2020

tbh tros left me so hollow and numb towards everything canon star wars that even if they’ve written totally different story in novelization, let Ben live, give him and Rey HEA, erased that dumb Poe’s backstory and finally created some good plot for Finn I couldn’t CARE LESS pic.twitter.com/vazdBQqKpZ

— adriana as flip’s red plaid flannel (@swissmustard) February 28, 2020

I can’t believe we out here saying that kiss was platonic. I’m gonna have another depressive episode over fucking STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/O0ooD2e6st

— Celina still misses Ben Solo 💫 (@ciciceyina) March 2, 2020

The fact they had to say Rey’s father is a clone of palpatine’s another clones just make this even dumber! 😂😂😂 HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

— Keramat Infiniti (@KeramatInfiniti) March 11, 2020

I’m still pissed that they revealed Palpatine AND his son were just clones.

— Nielsen Nacis (@MechaNielsen) March 11, 2020

It seems that if Lucasfilm wants to sell fans a different story than what we already got in the theatrical version, they’re going to have to try a little harder than this. Besides, this all goes to prove that Disney should’ve postponed the film to flesh out the narrative after J.J. abruptly took over from Colin Trevorrow, who was dropped due to creative differences with Kathleen Kennedy.

At any rate, the movie is out now and there’s nothing anyone can do to retcon the controversial conclusion. If you haven’t already watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though, you can buy the Blu-ray edition when it releases on March 31st.