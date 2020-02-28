🔥Star Wars Composer Says Disney’s Made No Wrong Moves With The Franchise🔥

Star Wars fans are tough to please, and no matter what Disney does, it doesn’t seem like it’s possible to satisfy them all. But according to Clone Wars composer Kevin Kiner, the House of Mouse has yet to make a bad call when it comes to the films and television programs set in a galaxy far, far away.

Ever since the first trilogy changed the way audiences looked at movies, the franchise has had a difficult time having the same game-changing results. The prequels didn’t go over very well and the new films under Disney haven’t had much better luck. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is considered by many to be a huge swing and a miss and The Rise of Skywalker had some people questioning if they ever really were fans at all. Given all this negative backlash, it’s understandable how many could question the decisions made by the higher-ups at Lucasfilm since the Disney purchase.

But not everyone feels this way about how Star Wars has been handled. Kevin Kiner’s been scoring The Clone Wars since 2008 and he believes that Disney hasn’t made a wrong move when it comes to the movies and TV shows. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, he explained why he believes the force is still strong with Lucasfilm, saying:

“…I sort of just always kind of put my head down and composed for what’s in front of me, and so in terms of moving forward with the next whatever that might be in Star Wars, I just love doing it. I don’t think guys like Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy and people who are running the ship, they haven’t made a wrong call as far as I can see, so I’m happy to do whatever comes next and all I can say is I hope I get to compose for Star Wars as long as John Williams has, so in my 80s and still cranking I’ll be really happy about that.”

Kiner seems very content with how things are going, and that’s fair enough. After all, the show which he works on is one of the more well-received Star Wars properties and just recently kicked off its hugely anticipated seventh season after a very long hiatus.

However, for those that don’t agree with the talented composer’s claims, the franchise is about to go in a brand new direction with The High Republic, which will feature new Jedis, villains and possibly even dinosaurs. So, for those that felt the previous strategy wasn’t working, this new narrative could be just what the doctor ordered in getting Star Wars fans to quit joining the dark side and embrace the light.