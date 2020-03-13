Studio bosses clearly have a lot of faith in Star Trek: Discovery. Season 3 hasn’t even aired yet, but earlier this month it was reported that it’s already been renewed for a fifth season. The show deserves credit for ushering in a new golden age of Trek on TV, too, with both Short Treks and Star Trek: Picard following it on the CBS All Access service. And the next journey of the U.S.S. Discovery could even see it go boldly into a whole new medium.

According to our sources – the same ones who said Transformers is being rebooted and National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which turned out to be correct – Paramount and CBS are developing a Discovery movie. The film would bring back the cast of the show, led by Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, and could even see them crossing over with the stars of the rebooted series from J.J. Abrams. The current idea is that the Discovery would end up in the Kelvin timeline where they’ll meet the Enterprise crew from Abrams’ films. It probably won’t be the entire crew, but the studio is keen on getting back Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as Kirk and Spock, at the very least.

Given that the project is only in the early stages of development right now though, there’s a lot of time for things to change. Most notably, the involvement of Pine and Quinto. Neither actor is locked in just yet and if they can’t get them on board, the studio will go with a different Kirk and Spock instead and rather than the Kelvin timeline, the Discovery would end up somewhere else and meet another version of the Enterprise crew.

In any case, since the ViacomCBS merger, putting both halves of the franchise under the same roof for the first time since Enterprise, it’s been promised that the studio aims to forge a stronger relationship between Trek‘s movies and TV shows. So, it would certainly make a lot of sense to launch Star Trek: Discovery onto the big screen in this way and tie it into the Abrams universe.