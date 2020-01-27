🔥Star addresses gross detail in performance🔥

Is there even food at the Grammy Awards?

The Jonas Brothers rocked the stage at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, but fans couldn’t help but notice that Nick Jonas seemed to have food stuck in his tooth.

Posting to social media shortly afterwards – he hilariously confirmed the embarrassing gaffe.

The singer, 27, sang a new song (thought to be titled 5 More Minutes) as well as What a Man Gotta Do alongside brothers Kevin, 32, and Joe, 30, and viewers immediately took to Twitter to comment on his right tooth.

“Is it me, or did someone not tell Nick Jonas he had something stuck in his tooth?,” one person tweeted.

“Anyone else notice this piece of food stuck in Nick Jonas’ tooth?! Like did no one check that?!” another chimed in.

media_camera Nick Jonas (left) suffered a social faux pas as old as time. Picture: Getty Images.

“Does anyone else see the piece of spinach in Nick Jonas tooth,” one fan guessed.

Other fans wondered if Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, was actually missing a tooth.

“Is that Jonas bro missing a tooth?” tweeted one.

“Nick Jonas’ tooth is bothering me,” another simply wrote.

As it turns out, Nick Jonas is not missing a tooth – he just forgot to do the all-important teeth check before heading up to the stage.

The singer acknowledged the offending morsel on Twitter himself, writing to fans: “At least you all know I eat my greens.”

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Earlier in the night, Jonas hit the red carpet with wife Chopra, 37, who was wearing a plunging Ralph and Russo dress.

media_camera Priyanka clearly didn’t spot the chunk of greenery in her husband’s tooth. Poor form. Picture: Getty Images.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single Sucker.

