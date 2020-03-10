🔥Standard's bid to halt school exclusions praised by MPs🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

MPs have praised the Evening Standard’s campaign to reduce school exclusions as a way to tackle London’s violent crime epidemic.

A debate in Westminster Hall was told of the link between pupils excluded from school becoming caught up in violent crime and being at risk of being recruited by “county lines” drugs gangs.

Sarah Jones, the author of an all-party report on knife crime, paid tribute to the Standard’s Excluded campaign, which aims to encourage greater inclusion.

Some 57 applications to the £1 million fund for inclusion units, based on work in Glasgow and at the Dunraven school in Lambeth, have been received.

Ms Jones said exclusions in England had increased 70 per cent since 2012. She said this mirrored the increase in knife crime, with children aged 10 to 17 responsible for a fifth of incidents — about 9,000 a year.

James Murray, Labour MP for Ealing North, said Northolt High School in his constituency had made a bid to the Standard’s fund.

“They want to keep the number of exclusions as low as possible,” he said.