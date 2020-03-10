🔥Standard Life chief urges Chancellor to deliver Budget spending boost🔥

The head of UK fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen on Tuesday urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to turn on the spending taps in the Budget to prop up the UK’s fragile economy.

Some economists like those at Goldman Sachs believe the UK economy could be heading to the brink of recession as coronavirus halts spending from households and companies.

Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Keith Skeoch said low interest rates and sluggish inflation meant the Chancellor was able to pull the trigger on a large fiscal stimulus package tomorrow.

“The Chancellor’s got a fantastic opportunity (on Wednesday) to put in place a substantial fiscal boost when there’s absolutely no inflationary threat,” he said.

“My own view is that as interest rates are exceptionally low there’s a real chance for the Chancellor to put some fiscal stimulus in place to promote investment which is so essential to the UK’s economic future.”

Skeoch said he expected to see liquidity support for small and medium-sized businesses hit by cash-flow issues associated with coronavirus and more.

“Personally I’d like to see a very substantial increase in infrastructure spending and an increase in spending on education and I’m sure there will be a rise in the health budget,” he added.

The 63-year-old leads a fund manager running £545 billion in customer savings and pensions.

He said Monday’s meltdown was “pure panic” from the market because it had to deal with two big supply shocks — oil and coronavirus — at the same time.

Skeoch said Standard Life Aberdeen fund managers had kept calm during yesterday’s sell-off.

“The deeper the crisis the calmer you need to be,” he said. “Value is being created as we speak. What I’ve got my guys doing is working out what is mispriced”.

Full year results from the firm showed a fall in profits to £584 million from £650 million as revenues fell due to lower fees. Skeoch said last-quarter performance was more positive.