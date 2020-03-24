🔥Stalker recorded Bryan Adams song to try to win back terrified clinician wife🔥

A Harley Street clinician was left afraid to leave her own home and struck down with symptoms of a stroke after being stalked by her cheating husband, a court heard.

Acupuncturist Sahar Hooti was pursued for four months by estranged partner Shujat Sadique when she ended their three-year marriage, as he followed her round Oxford Street shops, sent unsolicited flowers and turned up unannounced at her AcuCare Clinic.

Management consultant Sadique also sent Ms Hooti a string of “cringe-worthy videos of him singing along to Bryan Adams’s track Please Forgive Me, pleading for “one more chance”.

Following Sadique’s conviction for stalking, Ms Hooti told Hendon magistrates’ court: “It’s frightening and I stay at home. I pull my curtains and keep my alarm with me.

“I’m scared to have a social life and can’t sleep in my own house. If I hear a noise I think it is him or someone he has sent. It’s too much.”

She was at her clinic when she received one of the videos.

“Too much”: Sahar Hooti was followed by her estranged husband (Tony Palmer)

She suffered a panic attack when she realised he had filmed it next to her parked car which was close to the seaside spot where he had proposed. “He was looking for me and found my car,” she said.

“I had to cancel my patients and thought I was going have a stroke. One side of my face went numb and the medical people said it was extreme stress.”

The court heard Ms Hooti walked out on the marriage at the end of 2018 for the second time over Sadique’s cheating, having once agreed to have another try at the relationship.

Sadique said he believed he was being “romantic”, saying in one of his videos: “You will see the new me. We can have a good life, have fun. I can be your soulmate. Give this guy one more chance.”

In another clip, he said: “Just give me five minutes and we can salvage this. I love you with all my heart. Let me make your dreams come true darling.”

He said he had searched online for “how to win your girlfriend back” and came up with the music video idea to show he is a “new man”, having previously refused to do karaoke.

“I thought I would show her this side of me and she would say, ‘Wow, he’s changed’,” he said. “The videos are cringe but I was out of my comfort zone and trying to be real.”

Describing the time Sadique came to her clinic, Ms Hooti said: “He was waiting in reception and they thought he was a patient. I was horrified. He was creating a scene and wouldn’t leave.”

She also said she had to ask a store security guard to step in when Sadique followed her around the Oxford Street shops.

Sadique denied stalking between December 2018 and March last year but Judge Alex Jacobs found him guilty.

“Your evidence reflected your misguided attitude and I don’t accept for one moment your actions were innocent,” said the judge. “You said you had won her back before like she’s some sort of prize.”

Sadique, from Wembley, is due to be sentenced on April 21.