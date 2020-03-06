🔥Stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman's Noughts and Crosses to tour UK in autumn🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The award-winning production of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses will tour the UK this autumn.

Sabrina Mahfouz’s stage adaptation is based on the first book from Malorie Blackman and tells the story of two teenagers in a racially segregated society.

Originally produced by Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre Colchester and York Theatre Royal, the show ran at the Theatre Royal Stratford East last year, starring Heather Agyepong as Sephy and Billy Harris as Callum — but casting for the 2020 tour is yet to be announced.

Pilot Theatre’s artistic director Esther Richardson is set to direct the show, which will tour across the UK from September until November. She commented: “We’re delighted that this show which was nominated for best show for children and young people at UK Theatre Awards is returning later this year.

“It’s wonderful that even more young people will be able to experience this production and Pilot will be able to tour to areas of England that we haven’t visited thanks to the support of Arts Council England.”

The show won the Excellence in Touring award at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019 and was nominated for Best Show for Children and Young People.

The national tour will start at the York Theatre Royal on September 11, where it will remain for nine days before travelling to Richmond Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford, New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich and Liverpool Playhouse, among other locations.

The news of the UK tour comes after a six-part adaptation of the popular novel premiered on BBC One this week.

Noughts and Crosses UK tour dates

York Theatre Royal, September 11-19

Richmond Theatre, September 22-26

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford, September 29- October 3

Belgrade Theatre Coventry, October 7-10

New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich, October 13-17

Birmingham Rep, November 3-7

Nuffield Theatre Southampton, November 10-14

Liverpool Playhouse, November 17-21

Further dates are yet to be announced

