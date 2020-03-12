FILE PHOTO: Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) arrives as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A staffer in U.S. Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Cantwell will close her office for the week and her staff will work remotely, Politico reported. She has also asked for additional staffers to be tested, according to the news outlet.

Cantwell represents the state of Washington, which has been one of the states hardest hit by the outbreak.