🔥Staff 'amazed' as local couple tips restaurant $9,400 to aid during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Staff at an American restaurant were “amazed” when one regular left a $9,400 (£7,800) tip to help with difficulties around the coronavirus lockdown.

Irma’s Southwest in Houston, Texas, was feeling the squeeze after it was revealed that all restaurants in the area would have to change to only offer takeaway and delivery.

The bumper gratuity was paid by a couple who eat at the venue often, but want to remain anonymous.

The restaurant’s owner Louis Galvan told CNN: “We didn’t expect it, to be honest with you.

“They left a gratuity for the entire kitchen and service staff, which is unexpected.”

The tip was left on top of a bill for $90.12 (£75.18).

A note left on the receipt said: “Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks.”

The tip was made up of $1,900 (£1,600) in cash and $7,500 (£6,200) from a credit card.

Mr Galvan said that, when split between his 30 staff, each would get around $300 (£250).

He added: “They were amazed that a client would care enough about them to leave that amount to help them get through this tough time.”

It is expected that Irma’s will face at least 15 days of disruption.

“We’re not even worried about profitability at this point. We’re in survival mode,” Mr Galvan said.