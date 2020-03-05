Stadium food — so many choices, so many calories

1 of 7

Country Bob’s BBQ Nachos at Busch Stadium

Tacos made by Farmtruk, available at Blues games

Dill Crunch Smashed Burger at Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village

St. Louis Sampler at Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village

Chicken-and-waffle sliders at Cardinals Nation

From left: bratwurst, Italian sausage and chorizo at a Busch Stadium food kiosk

Brisket mac and cheese by Farmtruk, available at Blues games

You go to the game. You buy a burger, an order of fries and a beer. It costs you 25 bucks, which seems high, but that’s not important right now.What if you don’t want a burger? What if you don’t want a beer?Long gone are the days when your choices at a stadium were between hamburgers and hot dogs, between a beer and a Coke, between peanuts and pretzels — and they looked at you oddly if you ordered pretzels.Stadium food, like much in life, is getting more diverse. It is no longer considered unusual to eat stir fry at a sporting event. In some cities, you can get sushi or crab cakes or Cuban sandwiches or something called Avocado Bites.Those are slices of avocado, deep fried and served with a habanero sauce. At a baseball game. Fried avocado you eat while yelling “Kill the ump!” and meaning it. But that’s not important right now, either.You can always get something that is good for you at a stadium, or at least is not actively bad for you, but what’s the point? If you’re going to a sporting event and you’re spending 25 bucks for maybe 12 bucks’ worth of food, you’re probably not going to be counting calories.Which is an eternal trend in stadium chow: fattening food. While it is nice to know that you can pick up a cup of fresh fruit from a grab-n-go stand, stadiums are putting more time and effort into taking high-calorie foods and then adding more calories.They begin, for instance, with french fries. That’s simple enough. But then they add chili and cheese and maybe some sausage, and before you know it you have consumed half a day’s total allotted calories.Or perhaps you’re tempted by a Taste of the Hill burger, which was introduced last year at Busch Stadium. That’s two smashed hamburgers covered in marinara sauce and Provel cheese, served on buns made with Budweiser beer and topped with two toasted ravioli.So fried food is big at stadiums, and, like the patrons, only becoming bigger. Sugar is popular, too, both in liquid (soft drinks) and solid (candy) forms. Also ice cream, which is sort of in between the two.There is a hockey game going on at the stadium, or a baseball game or a basketball game or something that closely resembles football. The idea is that the game will distract you from the calories you are consuming and the money you are spending for them.And that’s important right now.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The new restaurant from Tara and Michael Gallina has taken over the Winslow’s Home building in University City.