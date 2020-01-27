🔥Stacey Solomon ‘twins’ with Mrs Hinch as she hits back at trolls for copycat accusations🔥

Telly fave Stacey Solomon has taken the mick out of online wind-up merchants accusing her of ‘copying’ a celeb pal by ‘twinning’ with Mrs Hinch on Instagram.

The Loose Women star, 30, mocked trolls for trying to stir it up with the Instagram lifestyle blogger as they enjoyed a night out together supporting Stacey’s fella Joe Swash as he took to the rink for Dancing On Ice.

It is believed the unpleasant comments thrown in Stacey’s direction related to her enthusiasm for household tips and hacks, which is 29-year-old Mrs Hinch’s social media stock in trade.

Posing in similar green dresses and wearing their hair in similar styles, the BFFs made their point about those attempting to create a feud between them by sending up how identical they looked.

They even used the exact same caption to slap down the haters, vowing they are too tight to let such issues get in the way of their friendship.

However, in the only significant contrast in their united front, Stace and Mrs Hinch uploaded selfies taken from slightly different angles.

You two are women goals!

But they both wrote as their caption: “When they try to pit you against each other but there’s no gaps here for your cruel wedges.

“#friendsbeforebellends #taptotidy #hinching Women supporting women is what it’s all about. Happy Sunday everyone.”

The pair’s real fans were swift to give their approval to Stacey hitting back in the pictures’ comments sections.

One observer praised them: “LOVE this friendship!!!!!”

“Two beautiful strong women right there,” asserted another.

Another supporter gushed: “You two are women goals! Support each other always.”

And yet another fan hailed them: “Seriously you two are gorgeous inside and out.”

However, this isn’t the first time either celeb has featured on the other’s Insta account – far from it.

Just two weeks ago they both put in social media appearances after a day with their babies Rex and Ronnie.

And back in October of last year they chronicled another play date for their newborns, also attended by their other halves.

Referring to the little ones, Stacey commented at the time: “They melt my heart.”

