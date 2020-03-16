🔥Stabbed motorcyclist is fourth London teenager to be killed in two weeks🔥

An 18-year-old motorcyclist has been stabbed to death — the fourth London teenager killed in two weeks.

The victim died in the road near Woolwich Common in south-east London just before 3.30pm yesterday. He was on a motorcycle when he became involved in an argument with the occupant of a car.

Police called to reports of a traffic accident found him bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds.

Passers-by, medics and police battled to save the teenager but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The attack is not being treated as road rage, and it is thought both men were known to each other.

This morning, his aunt tearfully lay a floral tribute at the scene opposite the Academy, a housing development on the site of a former Army officer training centre.

A card on her bouquet read: “To my loving nephew I love you so much I can’t describe how much I miss you. You were so lovely and funny. You were too good.”

Residents said today that they heard “screaming and shouting“ as the young man lay dying in Academy Road, on the junction with Shooters Hill. One resident said: “I thought it was just a road accident, but when we saw so many police I realised it was more serious.”

Another added: “This is a very busy road so a car accident would not be a surprise. But to find out it is a murder is sickening.”

A large police cordon covered part of Woolwich Common as murder squad detectives hunted for clues.

Shanur Ahmed, 16, was found ­battered to death on scrubland near Gallions Reach DLR station on March 3.

Archie Beston, 19, from Barnes, died in hospital on March 6, six days after being stabbed outside John Lewis in Kingston town centre.

Talented sprinter Damani Mauge, 17, was knifed in front of horrified passengers when a fight broke out on a bus near Crystal Palace’s football stadium on March 8. A 17-year-old from Mitcham was arrested yesterday on suspicion of his murder.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was fighting for life after being stabbed in Lewisham on Saturday night. He was found in Friendly Street at about 11.50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.