🔥St. Pat’s Parade in downtown St. Louis set for March 14🔥

The 51st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis will be held on March 14.The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from 20th and Market streets and proceeds east to Broadway, then south to its end at Clark Street.The parade will feature about 130 units and more than 5,000 marchers. In the (good-weather) past, crowds have reached 350,000.The 42nd Annual Michelob ULTRA St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run will precede the parade at 9 a.m. and will include the popular “best costume” competition. Runners may register online at stpatsrun.com.At 9 a.m. the balloons in the parade will be inflated on the east side of Aloe Plaza. There also will be children’s activities at that location.For more information, call (314) 241-7287 or go online to irishparade.org.

