London’s St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled due to the “ongoing threat of coronavirus.”

Sadiq Khan announced the decision saying he was “incredibly disappointed” that the festivities would not go ahead as planned this weekend but was left with “no choice.”

While St Patrick’s Day itself falls on March 17 – a Tuesday – the official celebrations in London this year were set to take place on March 15.

The Mayor of London said in a Twitter statement on Friday morning: “London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations are an annual highlight for so many people.

“So I am incredibly disappointed that this year’s event has had to be cancelled as key performers and parade participants are no longer able to take part due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

“London’s Irish community makes a huge contribution to our great city. I recognise that the unavailability of key performers and parade participants leaves no choice but to cancel.

“I know this will be extremely disappointing news for so many Londoners and visitors to our capital.”

