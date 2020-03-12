Your guide to what’s hot in London

London could use a bit of cheering up at the moment – luckily, there are St Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place this week which might just do the trick.

The parade may have been cancelled in Dublin, but the capital is still preparing for a good old-fashioned Paddy’s Day knees up – with one or two pints of Guinness set to be sampled across the city, we’re sure.

While St Patrick’s Day officially falls on March 17, celebrations in the capital have already begun, with parties, pints and plenty of great dining options on offer across the city.

These are the best ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in London.

Get your pride on in the parade

(PA)

A whopping 50,000 people are expected to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade on March 15, including Irish marching bands from Ireland, the UK and the US. Dublin singer-songwriter Imelda May will perform to the crowd at some point during the day. Irish folk group KILA will also perform, before fans and musicians alike take part in a sing-along finale. There’ll be top food and drink stalls offering up grub, too.

Things kick off at midday in Hyde Park Corner on Sunday, before moving to Trafalgar Square and continuing until 6pm. Read our full guide here.

Try some of the best Irish cooking in London

Where to eat Irish food in London

The influence of Irish dining is being felt in London more than ever – something which the recently announced Murphia list attests to.

There are plenty of restaurants putting on special St Patrick’s Day menus and events too, including Corrigan’s Mayfair. There’s a special three-course lunch with canapes and live Irish music for £65 on offer on March 15, including a selection of Irish classics like slow cooked pork belly with home cooked black pudding and baked apple, as well as Corrigan’s royal fish pie. There’ll also be special dishes on the menu from March 15-22, as well as Irish cocktails like Black Velvet on the menu at Dickie’s Bar.

Smith and Wollensky is teaming up with Slane whiskey for a Paddy’s Day knees up on March 17. Expect live music and an Irish twist on its usual menu, as well as fantastic cocktails and plenty of Guinness. There’s also a special menu designed by executive chef Tom Cook, including beef croquettes, soda bread and whiskey cured gravlax, as well as oysters kilpatrick and tomahawk steaks.

For something a little different, the Grand Duchess – the sister restaurant to London Shell Co – is treating diners who can prove they’re Irish to a free platter of Oysters on March 17. The restaurant boat moored in Paddington Central is also serving a range of Irish staples like ox cheek and Guinness and Carlingford Lough oyster pie.

Head to one of London’s best Irish bars

Best Irish pubs in London

London’s pubs serve some of the best Guinness outside of Ireland all year round – check out our full guide to the best pubs for the black stuff here. There are dozens of fantastic Irish pubs to visit across the city, but if we had to pick our favourites? We’d have to go for The Auld Shillelagh in Stoke Newington, The Tipperary in Fleet Street and Waxy O’Connor’s in Covent Garden, but Londoners are spoiled for choice, really.

Some of London’s pubs and bars are preparing special events this week, too. Islington’s Homeboy, one of the best bars in the city, is hosting a selection of Ireland’s whiskey brands for a week of takeovers, culminating in an Irish house party with Roe & Co on the day itself. There’ll be spoken word performances from 6-7pm, as well as live music from 8-10pm.

Slane whiskey is also teaming up with award winning bar Three Sheets for a takeover at Bethnal Green gem The Sun Tavern. They’re throwing a party on March 17 and putting on limited edition Irish cocktails, including a white Russian with coffee, milk washed whiskey and miso, and the Shamrock Gimlet with whiskey, wood sorrel and white wine.

One of the most exciting bar events taking place for Paddy’s Day can be found at Fitz’s at Kimpton Fitzroy, with Dublin’s prestigious Bar 1661 taking over on Paddy’s Day itself. The award-winning team will be on hand to whip up four special Irish cocktails to kick off the celebrations.

Swift is another spot to seek out. The bar recently launched a new cocktail menu inspired by its local surroundings in Soho, but the star of the show is the Irish coffee – it’s the best in London.

There’ll be free flowing Guinness and live music on the night itself at the Guinea Grill, run by Irish landlord Oisin Rogers. The Bloomsbury Club Bar is also getting into the spirit of things on the night by teaming up with Gelston’s Old Irish Whiskey, launching a one-off scratch-card-style cocktail menu and offering lucky dip discounts of up to 100 per cent.

Finally, Milroy’s of Spitalfields will be serving a special Teeling Whiskey menu from its Whisky Bar on Tuesday, with musical accompaniment from live fiddle players and oysters from Carlingford Lough shucked in front of diners.

Go big with a Paddy’s Day party

Get your Irish pride on at the Clapham Grand, which is hosting one of the first of the big parties on March 14. There’ll be Irish dancing, traditional tunes, DJ sets into the night and, of course, as much Guinness as you like at this, one of the biggest parties taking place across the capital.

Boxpark Croydon is the place to head for a massaoke party on March 14, with a band leading the crowd in a big singalong session from 7-10pm. It’s a free event, but guests can book a table for four and a pitcher of drink for £20. There’s also a Shamrock Sessions event to look out for at Boxpark Wembley on March 15.

One of the biggest parties is being held at the Ministry of Sound, with up to 2,000 people being packed in for celebrations in Elephant and Castle on March 17. There are plenty of cheap drink offers and prizes for the best Paddy’s Day costume – don’t miss it.