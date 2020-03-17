St. Luke’s Hospital names interim CEO

St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

Picasa

Gary Olson, interim president and CEO, St. Luke’s Hospital

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke’s Hospital announced Tuesday that Gary Olson will serve as interim president and CEO, effective April 2.Olson is a former president and CEO of the hospital.“Gary is already reengaging with the St. Luke’s family this week, providing support and assistance onsite to the administration and medical staff in preparation for his transition to the interim role on April 2,” St. Luke’s board chair Dan Stegmann said in a statement.Christine Candio has held the position since January 2015. Candio announced her resignation in February.St. Luke’s, founded in 1866, today operates a 493-bed hospital in Chesterfield, a 143-bed hospital in Des Peres, and 30 other locations across the St. Louis area.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.

St. Louis Galleria curtails hours; REI, Urban Outfitters and other retailers are temporarily closing down.

A possible answer to growing bottom-line concerns.

Tracy Lee Cernicek, of St. Charles, embezzled from her company and spent the money on travel, restaurants and clothes, prosecutors said.

American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.

This week, officials here canceled multiple sporting events, several parades and, finally, banned public gatherings altogether. And while hospitality businesses try to cope with coronavirus slowdowns and shutdowns, the public might assume that owners have insurance to cover their losses. But they almost certainly don’t.

Most of the stores now will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

the Missouri Gaming Association said Friday that casinos west of the Mississippi River planned to keep their gambling floors open.

‘The coronavirus really exposes the gaps that we have in the public health system, including a real lack of workplace policies to cover these types of contingencies.’

The local hospital systems announced these new measures as state and federal government weather continued criticism over the low number of patients who have been tested.