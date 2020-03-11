St. Louis Zoo’s Zooline Railroad reopens after track replacements

Workmen place a new locomotive onto tracks at the St. Louis Zoo’s miniature railroad, Thursday, Aug. 6, 1970. It replaced one damaged Monday in a wreck of two Zoo trains. Post-Dispatch file photo

The St. Louis Zoo’s Zooline Railroad is up and running for the season, the zoo announced today.The railroad usually runs through the winter, weather permitting, but had been closed for “extensive” track replacements through November.

The Emerson Zooline Railroad offers a 20-minute narrated tour around the zoo, and has been running since 1963.It’s open daily from 9: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the spring.

In its 56 years of operation, the Zoo Line railroad has provided nearly 40 million rides over its 1.5-plus miles of track.