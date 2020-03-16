🔥St. Louis Zoo temporarily closes to help reduce coronavirus spread🔥

A male black and white colobus monkey, named Teak, was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on Feb. 3, 2020.

Ethan Riepl

The St. Louis Zoo announced Monday it is temporarily closed, and they will determine plans to reopen closer to April.The decision was made as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. All public and private events, as well as educational programs, are canceled through April 3.The zoo is home to more than 13,000 animals representing 555 species.The animals are doing well, and their caretakers have established procedures to protect their health, Jeffrey Bonner, the zoo’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Although the COVID-19 virus may have originated from an animal source, in its current form, it is not yet known to cause disease in any animal species.”He pointed out that the zoo is more than a tourist destination–it’s a leader in conserving animals and their habitats, he said.“We will not allow this global pandemic to stop us from continuing to fulfill our mission in the long run. For now, however, it is important that we do what we can to reduce the rapid spread of COVID-19.”He encouraged people to follow the zoo on social media and their blog, as they plan to share stories and photos throughout the closure.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.