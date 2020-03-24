St. Louis’ YZthaSinger’s ‘American Idol’ journey ends

AMERICAN IDOL – “308 (Hollywood Week)” – “American Idol”‘s Hollywood Week wraps MONDAY, MARCH 23 (8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, as contestants continue to vie for their chance at stardom. In the final episode of a tough Hollywood Week, Idol hopefuls battle it out with solo performances, showcasing their unique voices and star power in hopes of advancing to the next round of the competition, taking place at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii. Tune in to see an unprecedented medical emergency, Katy lose it with the contestants and whether or not the remaining couple’s love will survive the latest elimination. (ABC/Eric McCandless) YZTHASINGER

AMERICAN IDOL – “307 (Hollywood Week)” – “American Idol”‘s new Hollywood Week continues SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, with the surprise of the all-new duets round. While contestants anticipate the infamous group rounds, they are in for a shock when the judges announce they have to pick just one partner to duet with on The Orpheum Theatre stage. One pair’s tensions run high as they can’t agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALIANA JESTER, YZTHASINGER

AMERICAN IDOL – “307 (Hollywood Week)” – “American Idol”‘s new Hollywood Week continues SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, with the surprise of the all-new duets round. While contestants anticipate the infamous group rounds, they are in for a shock when the judges announce they have to pick just one partner to duet with on The Orpheum Theatre stage. One pair’s tensions run high as they can’t agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony. (ABC/Eric McCandless) YZTHASINGER, ALIANA JESTER

Update: St. Louis singer YZthaSinger’s “American Idol” journey ended on Monday night’s episode of the ABC show during which Hollywood Week came to an end. On the episode, the remaining singers performed solo with a full band for the first time, following Sunday night’s Duets show that kicked off Hollywood Week. YZthaSinger, a 19-year-old shipping administrator, performed Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody Who Loves Me,” probably not the best song choice in showcasing his vocals. He was also saddled with the fact three others contestants choose the song as well. The four singers’ performances of the song were shown in montage form.At show’s end, the remaining contestants were divided up into three rooms, typical “American Idol” style, and judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan went room to room, telling entire rooms if everyone in it was proceeding to rounds in Hawaii or if the journey was over. YZthaSinger was placed in the second room, which was dismissed.“American Idol” continues on Sunday on ABC. Original post: A St. Louis singer YZthaSinger is knee deep in Hollywood Week currently airing on “American Idol.” On Sunday night’s broadcast, the ABC show kicked off its first-ever duets rounds as a part of Hollywood Week. YZtheSinger was paired with a Florida singer named Aliana Jester for their take on Meghan Trainor’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”Judge Luke Bryan said they looked like a celebrity couple as they walked out, and the chemistry between the two was played up during the packaged clip showing the pair preparing the song.Jester said they’d been told constantly they come off as a couple because of their chemistry, but she’s already in a relationship. YZthaSinger admitted if she was single he’d pursue her, and he doesn’t want to “step on anyone’s toes.” The connection was all in the song. After their impressive performance, Bryan told them they practically put on a mini show, and they both progressed to the next round.The show returns tonight on ABC.

