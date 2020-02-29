St. Louis wraps up ‘amnesty’ program for those with outstanding warrants, minor offenses

“I am thankful for this opportunity to clear my warrants. They are a wreckage of my past life when I was an addict. I believe in second chances,” said Natalie William, center left, who arrived for the last day of the St. Louis Municipal Courts amnesty program on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“This is great. I am surprised. I thought they would set a date and have me pay a fine,” said Shannon White, who was all smiles after hearing that the judge dismissed her warrant during the last day of the St. Louis Municipal Courts amnesty program on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. “It was a couple of years ago. I rolled a stop sign,” White said. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The city this week trimmed its list of people facing outstanding warrants and processed thousands of minor court cases during a four-day “amnesty” program.Preliminary numbers show the program cancelled 7,504 warrants for 1,609 defendants, and closed 3,511 cases stemming from city ordinance violations, Newton McCoy, an administrative city court judge, said Friday.The initiative by the city’s municipal court system aimed to winnow tens of thousands of outstanding warrants, while giving people a chance to pay fines and costs without penalty, reschedule court proceedings and — perhaps most importantly — get a blemish off their record.”We recognize that having an outstanding warrant on your record can create all sorts of barriers to accessing transportation and employment, which are essential to every person,” Mayor Lyda Krewson previously said. “The last thing we should be doing is making it harder for individuals to get ahead. That’s why I’m grateful to the municipal court and its staff for offering this amnesty program.”Municipal Courts Administrator Richard Torack has said the program is an opportunity for people facing a citation to “fulfill their obligations under the law without any further undue hardship.”Officials have forgiven arrest warrants for those who did not appear in court for city violations like leaving the scene of an accident and prostitution. Those facing a drunken-driving charge were not allowed to participate.”More than 50%, certainly, are traffic cases,” McCoy said. “That’s our biggest volume.”He said the traffic cases ranged from broken taillights to no emissions inspections and driving without insurance.Other cases that were forgiven were for matters like disturbing the peace, failure to pay public transportation fares, illegal dumping and some theft cases.Some minor offenses were dismissed entirely, depending on how long ago they occurred, McCoy said.The program has been offered periodically in the past, but this week’s push marks the third straight year it’s been held.While the number of defendants using the program was about the same as in 2019, there were around 500 more warrants cancelled this year, and about triple the volume of cases closed, McCoy said.The program is one of multiple amnesty initiatives held in the region each year.McCoy said efforts to reduce the volume of warrants is consistent with some conclusions of the state Ferguson Commission following the 2014 death of Michael Brown.”One of the things that came out of the Ferguson Commission was a recommendation to try to get rid of older cases,” he said. “That is a real issue for people who don’t have a lot of money.”