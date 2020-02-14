🔥St. Louis woman accused of stealing $74,000 from Maryland Heights company🔥

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A St. Louis woman who worked in her company’s accounts payable department stole more than $74,000 by secretly cutting checks to herself for more than a year, prosecutors said.Donna S. Brooks, 59, of the 3900 block of Crosby Drive, was charged Thursday with felony stealing of $25,000 or more.Charges filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court said Brooks, who worked for American Plastics in Maryland Heights, issued multiple unauthorized checks to herself totaling $74,214.02 between March 7, 2019, and Feb. 6. Brooks carried out the scheme, charges said, by disabling company alerts that notified her chief financial officer when non-payroll checks were issued.Brooks failed to disable the alerts on the two most recent checks she issued, prompting her company to investigate, charges said. Authorities said Brooks admitted issuing checks to herself but was unable to explain why.Bail for Brooks was set at $75,000. Police said in court documents that she told investigators after her arrest that she planned to join her husband in Maine, where he moved a couple of months ago.Court records did not list a lawyer for Brooks, and it was not clear if she was in custody Friday. A message left at a phone listing for Brooks was not returned.