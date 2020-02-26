St. Louis vs. Jack in the Box: 50 years ago, a real stink over the rise of the drive-throughs

The building at the southwest corner of Skinker and Delmar was the proposed site of the Jack in the Box in 1970. (Post-Dispatch photo).

On Feb. 26, 1970, the Post-Dispatch reported on an alarming trend that threatened the cultural fabric of the Central West End – the rise of the drive-through restaurant. Here is our original report from that edition.The Jack in the Box restaurants that are springing up all over the St. Louis area were attacked by city residents last night as potential safety and health hazards.About 73 persons appeared at an aldermanic Legislative Research Committee hearing on the restaurant franchise business in St. Louis, many to use the opportunity to oppose the pending construction of a Jack in the Box restaurant at Skinker and Delmar Boulevards.Richard Hart, a 28th Ward Democratic committeeman, said, “I’ve never in my life got so many phone calls and objections about this restaurant. Everyone seems to be against these things.”Hart raised the possibility that food prepared in restaurants such as Jack in the Box, in which cars drive through, might be contaminated, and promised a scientific analysis.Other citizens protested that the restaurants would be a source of litter in streets and neighborhoods.Frank Hilliker, vice chairman of the city’s Landmarks and Urban Design Commission, said he gathered a box of litter in the neighborhood of one Jack in the Box restaurant and sent it to the Ralston Purina Co., a subsidiary of which operates the restaurants.”They didn’t even respond until I followed up the box with a registered letter,” Hilliker said. He said that the commission is powerless to stop the building of the restaurants because the developers are in compliance with current city zoning laws.The rapid expansion of the Jack in the Box chain in St. Louis has been the object of citizen attention recently. Many citizens have expressed concern over litter, noise, traffic problems and possible rowdy behavior of customers sometimes associated with drive-in restaurants.Foodmaker Inc., which operates the firm for Ralston Purina, has opened 18 restaurants in the St. Louis area within the last two years. Eight more are under construction and about 10 others are being planned.Daniel Sehesich, a block captain for the Skinker-DeBaliviere Community Council, an organization of residents in the area near where the West End Jack in the Box is being planned, said he was concerned that chain businesses would totally replace local establishments.”The current stores are wanted by the residents,” he said. “They help maintain the stability of the neighborhood. We have 11 service stations in the vicinity of Skinker and Delmar now, and they serve no function for the neighborhood.”

At a Jack in the Box at Grand and Flad avenues in 1970, the fourth car in line would place an order to a Jack in the Box on the ground and the building, then pick it up at the drive through. Residents objected to the high mast with the rotating clown head. Post-Dispatch photo.

Other Jack in the Box locations were criticized at the hearing. Mrs. Mary Jo Klostermann, a representative of the Oak Hill Neighborhood Association on the South Side, assailed the firm’s restaurants on South Grand Boulevard and other south side locations, calling them “garish and ugly.”She proposed that a majority of residents of a neighborhood be given the power to control the establishment of drive-in restaurants and that legislation be enacted to specify design regulations, possibly including the fencing in of restaurant parking lots.Alderman Alfred Giuffrida (Dem.), Twenty-fourth Ward, objected to the fenced parking lot suggestion on the grounds that this might lead to “dens of iniquity” for teen-age rowdies.Other citizens offered suggestions for legislation that might limit the hours of operation of drive-in restaurants; revise zoning laws so that hearings would be required before new restaurants were built; and limit the number of restaurants in a particular geographic area.Jim Murphy, manager of a Schneithor’s drive-in restaurant and and director of the national American Drive-In Operators Association, defended the expansion of drive-in restaurants.”Our purpose is to provide high quality food for such groups as the working man and his family, young families, teen-agers, elderly persons and others who may not be able to afford the prices in established restaurants,” he said.Murphy noted also that the drive-in restaurant industry was the single largest employer of young people in the St. Louis area.

A Jack in the Box advertisement from 1971.

