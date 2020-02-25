St. Louis vacancy partners release updated 3-year plan, new website

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative has a new multi-year plan and an updated website to keep St. Louisans informed about its work, boost the power of existing resources and outline overall goals.The revamped stlvacancy.com website, unveiled Friday, features a new neighborhood map, where residents can connect with associations and groups working to improve the places they live. Residents can click on their neighborhood in the map, and on the left side, contact information and website links will appear.Members of the collaborative said they are asked, “What is there to taking care of a vacant property, or reoccupying housing, or cleaning up a neighborhood?” The answer: A lot, it turns out.The collaborative brings together neighborhood leaders, businesses, nonprofits, academics, community development groups and city employees to tackle the issue of building vacancy in St. Louis. The group recognizes that “vacancy is a complex issue, one that no organization or even sector can solve on its own,” according to a news release from the organization.The collaborative, which includes representatives of a wide range of organizations that deal with housing-related issues, said it plans to train neighborhood groups to use the map.There’s also now information for philanthropic groups interested in donating to the cause, and links for residents to take advantage of resources that already exist. For example, the new website has links with information on new landlord training seminars, which are open to everyone; and a bevy of resources for people interested in rehabbing a property.Its three-year plan, covering 2018-2021, is based on other community research and reports, including the mayor’s plan to address vacancy released in July 2018. The group recognizes they may not finish all goals outlined in the plan in the next year-and-a-half. But they intend to get as close as possible. “We often saw problems in a vacuum,” said Sundy Whiteside, president of the board of St. Louis Association of Community Organizations and co-chair of the Vacancy Advisory Committee. “Residents didn’t know what was happening. Now, they can get updates and be involved.” City departments are also often working in silos, she said, and this new tool encourages them to communicate more and better.“And we see it as an accountability tool for ourselves,” said Tara Aubuchon, vacancy coordinator for the Community Builders Network of Metro St. Louis.Together, all of the meetings, websites, portals and plans bring everyone together and create what Whiteside said the vacancy effort needed: Synergy. “You have to attack (vacancy) from a lot of angles, all at the same time,” to eliminate it, said Bob Lewis, co-chair of the Vacancy Advisory Committee and assistant professor for urban planning and development at St. Louis University. Most importantly, Whiteside said in the release, this is yet another tool to encourage healing in communities hurting from decades of disinvestment. Following a coordinated plan that puts existing residents and their needs first is essential to that.“Implement the plan, and let the healing begin,” she said.

